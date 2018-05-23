Harper Beckham is treated to a new school notebook featuring cartoons of her entire family That's one way to remember which notebook is yours!

Victoria Beckham has come up with an ingenious way to ensure that daughter Harper doesn’t come home from school with somebody else's notebook! The former Spice Girl treated her little girl to an extra-special take on the class school book by giving her a personalised design with cartoon faces of her entire family. The notebook – from British brand Central 23 - features retired footballer David Beckham, along with Victoria, and Harper's brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. Harper herself also features, looking stylish with her trademark long blonde hair and wearing a camouflage print hat. What's more, the notebook has even got Victoria's famous pout down to a tee!

Harper Beckham won't miss her family while she is at school!

The fashion designer shared a photo of the new notebook on Instagram Stories, telling her fans: "Harper loves her new notebook!" Harper and her siblings often feature on their famous parents' respective social media accounts. Earlier in the week, the seven-year-old appeared to be helping to accessorise Victoria and her hairdresser Ken Pavés with unicorn headbands. The notoriously stern mother-of-four was even seen cracking a huge grin in a picture as she modelled her new hair accessory with Ken. "Harper says mummy is the best unicorn!" she captioned the picture.

RELATED: Is Harper Beckham the next singer of the family? Watch proud mum Victoria's video

Loading the player...

Earlier in the month, meanwhile, Victoria gave fans a glimpse into Harper's school run by sharing a video of her daughter singing to herself as she walked to her chauffer-driven car, belting out the words to A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman. And while this wasn’t the first time that Harper's singing talents have been illustrated, it appears that she is just as much of a football fan - like her dad - too.

The Beckham family are very close

David revealed that his only daughter is "playing every Sunday and loves it" during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The former England Captain also joked that it was now down to Harper to follow in his footsteps as his sons no longer play football. "The boys don't play and it's heartbreaking. They have a talent but it's down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her," he said. David's three sons have other passions, as Brooklyn is a photographer, Romeo is a keen tennis player and Cruz is an aspiring musician.

RELATED: Watch Harper's sweet birthday message to David