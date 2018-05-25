Victoria Beckham opens up about giving her children a work ethic Victoria Beckham spoke about how all of her children know the value of hard work

Victoria Beckham has opened up about teaching her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, the importance of working hard. The fashion designer, who first rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls, chatted about her family to the Evening Standard, explaining: "It's never been an option not to work hard. They see Mummy go to work, they see Daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work. But at the same time they're happy children. I believe that children should be children, and have fun."

Speaking about Harper's school life, she proudly added: "[Harper] works very hard at school and is very sociable, so has a lot of friends. She has a better social life than I do!" She also previously opened up about Brooklyn's job working in a café, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "He's worked in the local café cleaning up dishes for the last two years, which I think is great. It's important that the kids have a good work ethic and try to help other people as well."

The mum-of-four regularly shares snaps of her youngsters taking part in various activities, including skiing and snowboarding, horse riding and playing tennis, and Victoria hinted that she would be a "lunatic" without her family keeping her grounded. "[I'd] probably have been a bit of lunatic [without my family]," she said. "You can't be a diva and you have to keep it real." Victoria recently looked fabulous while attending the royal wedding with her husband, David, and spoke about the stunning ceremony. "It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding," she said. "It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him."

