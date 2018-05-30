Meghan Markle's pageboys come up with ingenious way to raise money for charity Brian and John Mulroney stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

At the tender age of seven, Brian and John Mulroney melted hearts as they undertook their pageboy duties at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, and now they are doing so all again – in the name of charity! The adorable youngsters have decided to sell their Pokémon cards to raise money for their mum, Jessica Mulroney's charity The Shoebox Charity, which gives gifts in the form of shoeboxes to women in need. Taking to Instagram to share a photograph of her boys at their stand, which was complete with a handmade sign reading: "Pokémon cards 4 sale, 25 cents for charity," Jessica wrote: "What I came home to! My two little gems decided on their own to sell their Pokémon cards (which they LOVE) to support my charity @shoeboxproject. Mom pride is strong with these two. Let’s make a killing boys! #twinlife #heartmelt."

Brian and John Mulroney sold their beloved Pokémon cards for charity

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet gesture, with one writing: "You are raising them good," while another said: "Very entrepreneurial!" A third added: "That is a very sweet gesture and reflects how you and your hubby are raising these beautiful and thoughtful children!" It's certainly been an eventful month of adventures for the twins, who not only attended the royal wedding, but embarked on their very first sleepover. The new milestone struck a chord with their mum, who took to Instagram to share an emotional post about motherhood. She said: "First sleepover tonight for these two and I'm all [emoji crying face]. Good prep for sleep-away camp this summer. I'm sure moms can relate..it's all moving a little too fast."

The two boys played vital roles at the royal wedding

Jessica shares Brian and John with husband Ben Mulroney. The couple are also parents to daughter Ivy, four, who was also part of the young bridal party at the royal wedding, and looked adorable as she walked down the aisle along with the other bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, three. Ben opened up about his children's involvement in the wedding on Your Morning shortly afterwards, describing the experience as "pretty darn joyful."

