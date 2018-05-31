Mystery behind Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney's friendship revealed George and Amal Clooney attended the royal wedding earlier this month

George and Amal Clooney turned heads when they attended the royal wedding earlier this month, with many asking how the A-lister couple know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But it turns out Amal and Meghan have been friends for a while. According to People, the human rights lawyer has even been helping Meghan adjust to her new life in the UK.

"Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests," an insider said. "Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one."

Amal stunned in a yellow Stella McCartney midi dress

Amal and her Hollywood husband George were among the high-profile guests to attend the royal wedding in Windsor. They joined the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, and James Corden and his wife Julia. Amal was one of the best-dressed guests, stunning in a bright yellow Stella McCartney midi dress and matching veiled fascinator.

Apart from their shared interests, Amal, 40, and Meghan, 36, reportedly share the same hairdresser in London, Miguel Martin-Perez. The celebrity hair guru worked his magic on Amal for the royal wedding, taking to Instagram to say it was a "dream" to work with her.

The human rights lawyer is close friends with Meghan

Alongside a photo of George and Amal outside the church, he wrote: "Such a DREAM getting one of my favourite people in the world ready for this historical British moment!!! Many congratulations to their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hair by me @miguelmartinperezldn using @hairrituel."

Amal is said to have recommended the celebrity hairstylist to Meghan. According to the Mail on Sunday, Miguel, who is based at Sloane Square's exclusive Salon Sloane, said: "Yes, I do Meghan's hair. I do Amal's, and Meghan is friends with her." He added: "Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here. I do her colour, her cut and her styling."