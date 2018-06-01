Gemma Atkinson reveals the moment she fell for Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez The Strictly couple have been dating since the start of the year...

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have littered their social media accounts with loved-up snaps ever since they confirmed their relationship earlier this year. And in a new Instagram post, the former Hollyoaks actress shared a gushing post about her romance with the Strictly Come Dancing star, recalling the exact moment she fell for him following the show's launch last year. Posting a picture from the night, Gemma wrote in the caption: "To mine and @gorka_marquez's first night out together! Who’d have thought a tipsy taxi ride after the Strictly launch party would lead us to where we are now."

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about the moment she first fell for Gorka Marquez

Showing how much of a gentleman Gorka is, the 33-year-old added: "I'm so glad that on that evening you asked for my phone number, and I'm thankful you got me that much needed 2am pizza got me back to my hotel and handed me over to the girls safely and rang me in the morning checking I'd made my train back to Manchester! (I hadn't) but hey!" She continued: "It was fun, and it lead to our friendship which months later, lead to our partnership. The rest they say is history and I cannot wait to see what the future holds with you Gorks!"

The couple have been together since teaming up on the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tour, and have since been flooding their Instagram pages with couples' workouts and cosy dates. Gemma, who is based in Manchester while Gorka resides in London, has previously spoken out about how the long distance between them can actually be a blessing. "He's very funny, I like the fact that he's funny he makes me laugh and because he's in London and I'm in Manchester I think that's a good thing because you both have to make an effort to see each other," she told Manchester Evening News.

