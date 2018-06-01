Gary Barlow shares shirtless photo of Jason Donovan on 50th birthday Gary Barlow is close friends with Jason

Gary Barlow wished his good friend Jason Donovan a happy 50th birthday in the best way – with a shirtless snap! The Take That band member shared a photo of himself with the iconic performer spending time together on Twitter, and wrote: "Happy 50th Birthday @JDonOfficial we LoVE you #thedon #50." He also shared of snap of himself with the singer on Instagram, writing: "Let's all say an enormous Happy 50th Birthday to this legend @jdonofficial love this man so much. He's always the life a soul of every gathering. He's not only a great friend but an amazing dad, husband and human being."

Fans of the pair were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Gary and Jason, we want a pop duet as a breakthrough summer smash hit," while another added: "I love that you highlighted those important qualities before the professional side! Being a great father and husband are two of the best, most important qualities we can observe in people, & it takes one to know one! Fab photo. Your families I'm sure are proud. Happy birthday Mr Donovan." A third person jokily added: "Jason was my first love before you came along. Happy birthday Jason, wish it's all you've dreamed of."

Jason is celebrating his birthday just one day after Gary's eldest daughter, Emily, who turned 16 on Thursday. Gary shared a photo of her amazing chocolate birthday cake, and wrote: "Happy 16th Birthday to our beautiful daughter Emily. Wishing you the best day and make sure I get a slice of your healthy Birthday cake that mummy made!" He also shared a snap of Emily's birthday present – a marble-patterned suitcase with her initials emblazoned across the front, and captioned the post: "Just in case she forgets who she is."

