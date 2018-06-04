Gemma Atkinson reveals Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez is 'the one' The Strictly couple confirmed their romance this year

Gemma Atkinson has revealed that she is happier than ever thanks to her blossoming romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez. The 33-year-old actress, who confirmed her relationship with the professional dancer at the start of the year, revealed that her new boyfriend is the "love of her life". Speaking to MailOnline, the soap star shared: "All relationships have special qualities otherwise you wouldn't be with that person in the first place, but Gorka is like my best mate."

She added: "He genuinely is my best friend but obviously we're in a relationship. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well." On whether she sees a long-term future with him, Gemma replied: "I hope he's the one, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." The lovebirds have been together since teaming up on the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tour, and have since been flooding their Instagram pages with accounts of their cosy dates.

The revelation comes shortly after Gemma uploaded a gushing post about her romance with Gorka, recalling the exact moment she fell for him following the show's launch last year. Posting a picture from the night, Gemma wrote in the caption: "To mine and @gorka_marquez's first night out together! Who'd have thought a tipsy taxi ride after the Strictly launch party would lead us to where we are now." Showing how much of a gentleman Gorka is, she added: "I'm so glad that on that evening you asked for my phone number, and I'm thankful you got me that much needed 2am pizza got me back to my hotel and handed me over to the girls safely and rang me in the morning checking I'd made my train back to Manchester! (I hadn't) but hey!"

