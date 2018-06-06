Gemma Atkinson reveals how she almost ruined her chances with Gorka Marquez The Strictly stars went public with their romance in February

After months of speculation, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez finally confirmed their romance in February. And while many speculated that the pair got together during the filming of Strictly Come Dancing last year, the former Hollyoaks star revealed that it was actually during the tour at the start of the year in which they got close. Speaking to HELLO! at the launch of her new activewear collection, called GA, the 33-year-old admitted that she almost ruined her chances with the professional dancer by "friend-zoning" him. "That's normally my mistake," she shared. "When I told my girlfriends that I liked him, my best mate Laura said, 'Whatever you do, don't call him mate.'"

Elaborating further, Gemma explained: "It's because I call everyone mate - it's a Mancunian thing. My friend said, 'Just don't call him mate, whatever you do. Just call him by his name.' So I just went, 'Hiya Gorks.' That was my instruction from my best mate." The lovebirds have been together since teaming up on the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 tour, and have since been flooding their Instagram pages with accounts of their cosy dates.

When asked how this relationship is different to the rest, Gemma replied: "It's the first kind of relationship I have had where we were friends for a good while first. I've always been set up or met someone and dated, but with Gorks we knew each other for six months." She continued: "I kind of got to know him through his friends, I was spending most of my time with Aljaz [Skorjanec] who knew him. So it's kind of been a very very slow burner. I think that's why it's so nice, I get to literally hang out with my best mate every day - it's great."

Meanwhile, as well as hosting a new radio show, Gemma has unveiled her first fitness clothing line. Discussing her extensive fitness regime, the TV star revealed she regularly does Thai boxing, weight training and HIIT to keep fit. "I work out at least four times a week minimum," she explained. "It's part of my lifestyle, and feeling fit, strong and being the best version of myself has always been my motto. When training I want to feel strong and comfortable and it now feels like the right time for me to create a range of workout gear that would make women feel the same."

She added: "Personally, I feel my most comfortable and confident in activewear, and I know I am not alone - women everywhere are really embracing an active lifestyle and I want women to feel good when working out." The clothing is available exclusively on her own website gemmaatkinson.co.uk.