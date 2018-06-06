Ruth Langsford said she would take Eamonn to Dignitas if he was diagnosed with terminal illness Ruth Langsford called for a change in UK law over assisted suicide

Ruth Langsford has admitted that she would support her husband Eamonn Holmes' wish to end his life at Dignitas in Switzerland if he was diagnosed with a terminal or degenerative illness. Speaking on Loose Women about Eamonn's previous comments, where he said he would want to end his own life if he was diagnosed with dementia, she said: "Because I love him I'd want to help him. He's always said, 'Just take me somewhere, I just couldn't live like that' and asked whether I would support that, which I would, because I know that's his wish. I'm not saying I would find that easy, I'm sure anybody who ends up having to do that for a family member never finds it easy, but because I know him so well he would find life with a terminal illness just not worth living."

Ruth opened up about assisted suicide

Eamonn has 30 per cent hearing loss, which means he could have a higher chance of developing dementia. Ruth, 58, added: "Because I love him I'd want to help him with that. It is a very controversial subject, I know." Speaking his mind as suicide assistance, Eamonn previously told Best magazine: "I genuinely say to all my children and my wife, 'Take me to Switzerland and press the red button'. That is what I want. I have no desire to lose my dignity. I just don't want that to happen to me. However controversial that may sound, that is my genuine wish."

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals scary incident that made her get extra security at home

Loading the player...

Speaking about their teenage son, Jack, Ruth called for a change in the law, explaining: "I would have to think about Jack because it's illegal assisted suicide. I feel people should be able to do that in their own homes if that is their dying wish, they know they're dying they know there's no cure, they know things are only going to get worse." Ruth has previously opened up about her father's diagnosis with dementia, saying: "I was grieving and losing my dad, but you have to remember my mum was losing the love of her life. They have years of memories, so it's interesting because you don't often hear people talking about that side of it."

READ: Eamonn Holmes shares rare family photograph with all four children as he celebrates OBE honour