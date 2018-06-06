Victoria Beckham pokes fun at son Brooklyn trying to grow a moustache Victoria Beckham joked around with her eldest son, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham poked fun at her eldest son, 19-year-old Brooklyn, after posting a snap of the pair on Instagram which showed him sporting a growing goatee. The fashion designer captioned the sweet post: "Is that a moustache you are trying to grow @brooklynbeckham x kisses from us both." The pair appeared to be enjoying a cosy day together as Victoria was dressed in a grey hoodie embroidered with a rose design, while Brooklyn wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

Victoria's followers were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "You should feel very proud of yourself @victoriabeckham you two look like brother and sister," while another joked: "Brilliant! Embarrassing your son to the whole world." Brooklyn already recently shared a photo of himself sporting his new look, and many of his fans pointed out the similarity between Brooklyn and Riverdale actor, Cole Sprouse. One person wrote: "I thought it was Cole Sprouse before seeing the caption," while another added: "I thought for sure this was Cole Sprouse."

Victoria has a close relationship with her four children, and recently opened up about giving them a good work ethic. Speaking to the Evening Standard, she said: "It's never been an option not to work hard. They see Mummy go to work, they see Daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work. But at the same time they're happy children. I believe that children should be children, and have fun." Speaking about Harper's school life, she proudly added: "[Harper] works very hard at school and is very sociable, so has a lot of friends. She has a better social life than I do!"

