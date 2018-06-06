Robbie Williams rushed to safety after being caught up in London hotel fire The Angels singer was among the guests staying at the luxury hotel

Robbie Williams, 44, was one of the many guests to be evacuated from a London hotel on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out. The Angels singer – who was staying at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge – was captured on footage walking down the external fire escape to get away from the blaze. It has been reported that the London Fire Brigade sent out 20 fire engines and 120 officer and firefighters to tackle the fire. Robbie is staying in London ahead of his appearance on Soccer Aid at the weekend, and was pictured in the footage wearing a black tracksuit with the words 'Unicef ITV' written on the back of it.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel went up in smoke on Wednesday afternoon

It is not currently known how the fire started, and no current injuries have been reported so far. In a statement, the London Fire Brigade said: “The brigade was called at 3.55pm. Fire crews from Chelsea, Kensington, Hammersmith, Battersea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage." Transport for London also tweeted about the effect the fire has had on the nearest tube station. It read: "Knightsbridge: currently the Sloane Street entrance at the station is closed. Customers are advised to use the Harrods entrance. This is at the request of the emergency services."

Holly Valance was among those to witness the scene

Former Neighbours star Holly Valance was also at the scene. The Australian actress took to Twitter to share footage of the building in flames. "This is just terrible. #mandarinoriental just minutes ago. Went up in seconds!" she wrote. The luxury 12-storey hotel is a favourite with celebrities and royals, including Helen Mirren and members of the royal family. in 2011, the Queen hosted an event there the night before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.

