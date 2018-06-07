Gemma Atkinson opens up about Gorka Marquez's next Strictly partner The actress and presenter has revealed who she'd like to see Gorka dance with

Gemma Atkinson has been happily loved-up with Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Gorka Marquez since meeting him on the 2017 series of the show - but as the BBC warms up for 2018's run, she's finally opened up about how she will feel about Gorka's next dance partner. She told The Express: "I’d love him to get someone like an athlete like Jessica Ennis-Hill or something. Because then they could give me training tips." She added: "And also because he’s so into his fitness, it would be good to have someone who’s into their fitness as well because they’d get on and they’d have mutual ground already."

Gorka and Gemma met on the 2017 series of Strictly, though they were partnered with different people

The star went on to stress how crucial it is to find a partner you get on with. "I think it’s so important, me and Aljaž got on like a house on fire. I’m still really close with Aljaž. It would be nicer [for Gorka] to get someone with the same interests so they could work well together. That would be my hope for him."

Gorka was recently confirmed to be returning to Strictly alongside 17 other dancers - in the biggest professional line-up the show has ever seen. He joined the Saturday night show in 2016, dancing with Tameka Empson in his first series, and Alexandra Burke in his second - making it all the way to the final with the singer.

He wrote on Instagram of the announcement: "SUPER EXCITED!!! To announce that I’ll be back for my 3rd series of @bbcstrictly - can not wait to be back on the dance floor every weekend with the rest of the amazing pros! #keepdancing." Gemma also sent her congratulations to her boyfriend, sharing Gorka's post and writing: "Yaaaay!!!" along with plenty of heart and clapping emojis. We're sure this pair will swan through those Strictly 'curse' rumours…

