America's Got Talent star Neal Boyd has died at the age of 42 The opera singer won season three of the hit talent show

The America's Got Talent family is in mourning after season three's winner, Neal Boyd, passed away over the weekend at the age of 42. The insurance salesman turned opera singer died on Sunday, 10 June, in Sikeston, Missouri. According to the Scott County Coroner Scott Amick, Neal's cause of death was heart failure, kidney failure and liver disease – as a result of his weight. The show which made him a star, America's Got Talent, took to their official Twitter account to share their grief with the world, writing: "We are saddened to hear one of our AGT family members, Neal Boyd, has passed away. Our hearts are with Neal's loved ones during this difficult time."

Neal was the winner of season three of America's Got Talent Photo: Getty Images

Piers Morgan, who was a judge on the show when he took part, also paid tribute to the star on Twitter. "Very sad to hear that Neal Boyd, Season 3 winner of ⁦@AGT⁩, has died at 42 from heart failure. Lovely guy with a wonderful voice. RIP," he said.

Paul Potts, an opera singer who found fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2007, and toured with Neal back in 2009, said: "My thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of 2008 @AGT winner Neal E. Boyd. I had the pleasure of touring with Neal on my second US tour in 2009. Gone too soon."

Paul Potts toured with Neil in 2009

After winning the reality competition series in 2008, Neal released his first album, My American Dream in 2009, which debuted at number three on the Top Classical Albums chart. Neal's follow-up album, My Christmas Wish was released in 2013. In early 2017, Neal and his mother were involved in a serious car crash, that left him with shattered bones and a long road to recovery. The Missouri native planned on releasing his first wave "uplifting," new album In the Middle of it All in 2019.