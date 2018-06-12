Coleen Rooney celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with Wayne – see photos The couple welcomed their fourth son in February

Congratulations to Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne! The couple are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary on Tuesday and to mark the milestone, Coleen took to social media to pay tribute to her footballer husband. The mother-of-four posted different collages on Twitter and Instagram, giving fans a peek at some of their best memories together.

"Today we are celebrating our 10th wedding anniversary!!! Time goes so quick.... so many great times together to remember," Coleen wrote. The snaps showed the lovebirds on holiday, on their wedding day and all glammed up for date night, as well as some old gems from when Coleen and Wayne had just started dating.

Congratulations to Wayne and Coleen!

The couple are now parents to four children: Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two, and baby Cass, who was born in February. Coleen recently opened up to HELLO! about how she and Wayne will celebrate their big day, revealing that it will be the first time in years that they are actually together on the day.

"Wayne, it's the end of season for the football so he is on holiday then, so we will be away on holiday which will be lovely because we haven't spent our anniversary together for certain years, because he has been away with the England squad," said Coleen. "[Wayne] will have his full holiday so that will be nice. We haven't planned on where we will be away but we will have a nice meal. It will be our first holiday as a family of six."

Coleen shared another collage on Twitter

Despite it being a big milestone anniversary, and after rumours of them planning to renew their vows, Coleen said it's not something they want to do, just yet. "To be honest it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married," she said. "It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet."