Peter Andre and wife Emily go on a date to THIS surprising place The Mysterious Girl singer has been married to Emily since 2016

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh enjoyed spending some quality time together on Wednesday morning, and decided to go on a spontaneous date – to the garden centre! Posting a rare photo of the two of them together on his Instagram account, Peter captioned the image: "We know how to party. Garden centre date." In the photo, the couple looked loved-up as they posed for the selfie, and fans adored seeing them together. "You look very happy you two," wrote one, while another said: "Lovely picture enjoy your date." Others could relate to their chosen location, with a third adding: "They are the best dates."

There is no denying that Peter and Emily are besotted with one another, and the Mysterious Girl singer adores doting on his wife of three years. The dad-of-four chatted to HELLO! earlier in the week about the most romantic present he has ever given Emily – and he certainly doesn’t do things by halves! Discussing the time he took Emily on a trip to Venice for her birthday, he said: " "I'm a bit of an old romantic and it can be a bit cringe to some people but I'm not soppy to the extent of doing candlelit dinners every night. But on occasions, like one time for her birthday, she came home and I said 'oh my gosh Ems I completely forgot to tell you, we've got to leave in an hour'," he explained.

"She said 'leave for what?' I said 'what do you mean? You need your passport'. So we got to the airport and I put headphones on her and got her to look down so she wouldn't know where we were flying. Got her on the plane, she still didn't know where we were going. "We landed in Italy, she had no idea where we were. I wouldn't let her look at any signs. Got her on a boat. As soon as she saw the signs of Venice she was like 'Oh my God'. So I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing. It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

Peter and Emily are the proud parents of two young children, Amelia, four, and one-year-old Theo. Emily is also a doting stepmum to Peter's two children with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior, 12, and Princess, ten. Emily prefers for Amelia and Theo to stay out of the limelight, so on the occasions they feature on Peter's social media accounts, their faces are covered to protect their privacy.