Scarlett Moffatt opens up about the rumours that she was in a relationship with Ant McPartlin The rumours began after fans spotted a selfie of the pair on Scarlett's bedside table

Scarlett Moffatt has spoken about being unaffected by the reports that she was in a relationship with Ant McPartlin, saying that she only cared what her family and friends believed, and they all knew it wasn't true. The rumours were sparked after the star posted a snap when a framed photo of herself with Ant and Dec could be spotted on her bedside table.

Scarlett opened up about her friendship with Ant

Chatting to Digital Spy, the former Gogglebox star said: "Well it wasn't true so, honestly, I always think, 'Those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind'. My family and friends knew, so no, it didn't really enter my head. I do love a conspiracy theory myself, but I'm more of an alien, mermaid sort of conspiracy girl."It's a picture of me as Mary Poppins. It even beats me in the jungle, like the highlight of my working life. To do the Saturday Night Takeaway finale in Disney World, honestly, was my dream. So every morning when I wake up and see that photo, I'm like, 'I'm living my dream'."

Scarlett presented Saturday Night Takeaway with the pair

Although she didn't speak about Ant's drink driving charge, she added that he was "in the back of our minds" while they filmed the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway without the star, saying: "Ant was always in the back of our minds because we all love him, as the viewers do. He's just such an amazing soul, an amazing person." Since Ant was charged after causing a car crash, Dec has also presented Britain's Got Talent solo. Speaking to the audience at the Saturday Night Takeaway finale, Dec said that the evening had been "tinged with sadness" and asked them to give Ant a round of applause.

