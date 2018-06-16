Eamonn Holmes reveals disappointment at TV job he didn't get Bad luck, Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes recently celebrated being honoured with an OBE from the Queen for his long career in broadcasting, but he has admitted that there was one BBC show he missed out on being a part of - according to one of his close showbiz pals. Fellow TV host Lucy Alexander told The Express about Eamonn's OBE celebrations: "[It was] brilliant, such a special day. I’m so proud of him, and no one deserves it for broadcasting like he does. He’s the king!"

Eamonn collected his OBE earlier in June

She later went on to admit that Eamonn joked he had felt a little cheated that he didn't get the presenting role on one particular show, however. "He did some fabulous speeches," she said. "He said in his speech he can’t believe he didn’t get 'Holmes' Under the Hammer!"

Eamonn received his OBE from Her Majesty earlier this month, and made it a family affair with wife Ruth Langsford, and children Jack and Rebecca. He later reunited with sons Niall and Declan for a family party, posting a rare photograph of his brood to Instagram, as fans rushed to send their congratulations. "We are Fam - il - ee. An amazing day yesterday. #OBE. To everyone who's been part of the journey - Thank you," Eamonn wrote next to the snap.

The presenter even revealed that he had cheekily asked the Queen for an interview during the ceremony! Speaking at Buckingham Palace after collecting his honour, Eamonn said his request was laughed off by the monarch.

Eamonn and Ruth on big day

"She talked about breakfast television and asked me how long I had been doing it and I said 'too long'. I told her that I have interviewed almost every member of her family except her. I said, 'so you have got to put that right for me,'" he told the Press Association. The Queen, however, did not reply to his request, simply choosing to laugh. "She laughed - I think that meant no," added Eamonn.

It was a very emotional day for the 58-year-old, who revealed he was "feeling very honoured, very privileged and very humbled," adding that he had been left overwhelmed by the response from well-wishers on social media.