Gorka Marquez sparks engagement rumours with this romantic selfie with Gemma Atkinson We can see why…

Gorka Marquez caused fans to do a double-take earlier this week when he posted yet another romantic social media tribute to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson - since the snap looked remarkably like an engagement announcement at first glance! The photo, which showed Gorka posing at the front and Gemma behind, with her hand raised, looks almost as if she is showing off a ring for a split-second. "Awww at first glance I thought there was [a ring]," one fan wrote, with a diamond ring emoji.

Gorka's latest post sparked engagement speculation from fans

"All @glouiseatkinson needs now is a ring on it," another follower said, while another wrote on Gemma's posting of the same photo: "For a split second I actually thought this was a proposal pic ..... was looking for a [diamond] on your hand… Just the way you are posing."

The Strictly Come Dancing professional captioned the photo: "Awesome day Filming for @lorraine with my gorgeous @glouiseatkinson. It’s always fun and lots of laughs." It's not known what the pair are working on together, but it will surely be revealed on Lorraine soon. The couple recently celebrated Gemma's latest career development too, since the former actress has announced that she has written fitness book.

Taking to Instagram to announce her new project, Gemma shared a sweet photo collage with a picture of her as a little girl and one of her in present day, writing besides it: "FINALLY!! I can share my news with you all... I’ve written a book - Argh!! THE ULTIMATE BODY PLAN is my 12 week fitness and exercise programme. As you all know the last couple of years my life has changed drastically and so has my body. At 33 years old, I feel more confident about how I look than I did when I was in my twenties!"

Gemma and Gorka have been very loved-up since confirming their relationship

Radio presenter Gemma also recently opened up about how she nearly ruined her chances with Gorka, telling HELLO! she nearly "friend-zoned" him! "That's normally my mistake," she shared. "When I told my girlfriends that I liked him, my best mate Laura said, 'Whatever you do, don't call him mate.'"

