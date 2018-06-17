Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo with all four children – who all look just like him The This Morning host is dad to Declan, Rebecca, Niall and Jack

Eamonn Holmes is one very proud dad! The This Morning host posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of him and his four children enjoying a day out together on Father's Day. "I'm the Daddy! And these are my babies. Love them so much," he captioned the photo. Eamonn is father to Declan, Rebecca and Nail – who he shares with his ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes, and Jack – whose mum is Ruth Langsford. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many observing just how much they all looked alike. "They all look like you too," one wrote, while another said: "They all look so much like you!" A third added: "They must all adore you."

Eamonn Holmes is the proud dad of four

It's been an exciting time for Eamonn, who received his OBE for broadcasting services at the beginning of the month. The TV presenter was presented his award by the Queen, and wasted no time in trying to secure an interview with her. Speaking at Buckingham Palace after collecting his honour, the presenter, who was accompanied by wife Ruth Langsford on the big day, said his request was laughed off by Her Majesty.

"She talked about breakfast television and asked me how long I had been doing it and I said 'too long'. I told her that I have interviewed almost every member of her family except her. I said, 'so you have got to put that right for me,'" Eamonn told the Press Association. The Queen, however, did not reply to his request, simply choosing to laugh. "She laughed - I think that meant no," he said.

Eamonn will be soon be celebrating even more, as his oldest son is set to tie the knot soon. Late last year, Declan announced his engagement to fiancée Jenny Gouk, and later took his dad out to look at potential wedding venues. Declan recently went on his stag party ahead of the big day.