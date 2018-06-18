Thomas Markle explains why Prince Harry and Meghan haven't visited him yet The couple married one month ago in May

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has explained why his daughter and her new husband Prince Harry have yet to visit him in Mexico. The retired lighting director, who is recovering from a heart operation, sadly couldn't attend the royal wedding last month, and has never met Harry in person. During a revealing interview on Good Morning Britain – his first high-profile appearance since the wedding – Thomas explained that he told Harry and Meghan not to come and visit.

"About a day, day after [the wedding] I spoke to them both," Thomas, 73, said. "I told them I thought it was fabulous and she looked beautiful and they talked about coming to see me and I said it's a bad idea especially as the press would eat everyone alive. And I said I'm healing and I would wish they would go on a honeymoon. They should get away from everybody for a while."

Thomas could not attend the royal wedding last month

Thomas also revealed that he hoped to travel to London to visit the newlyweds. "I look forward to coming to London to meet them soon. I'd love to," he said. "I'm on the mend and feeling much better and doctors are making me lose weight and take better care of myself. I'll be ready to go."

MORE: What is Meghan Markle's net worth?

Thomas reveals that he and Prince Harry spoke about Donald Trump:

Loading the player...

He continued: "I would love to meet the Queen. I have had respect for that woman since I was a child. She is one of the most incredible women in the world and I would love to meet her."

MORE: Beauty blogger recreates Meghan's makeup look - and wow!

Rumours have been swirling that Harry and Meghan will welcome their first child within a year. Touching on the reports, Thomas admitted that a baby was definitely on the cards. "She has wanted children for a long time. And when she met Harry she spoke about how much she loved him and so there has to be a child making somewhere soon," he said. "I don't think there is a stork in the air yet but I think it will happen sooner or later."