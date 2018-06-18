Tamzin Outhwaite pays emotional tribute to late mum on her birthday following her sudden death The EastEnders star tragically lost her mum Anna in April

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Tamzin Outhwaite, as it would have been her mum Anna's 68th birthday. Anna passed away suddenly back in April, and shared her birthday with Tamzin's oldest daughter Florence, who turned ten on the same day. Touchingly, the EastEnders actress took to Instagram to share a collage of photos of her mum to celebrate her special day, including one of her on her wedding day, writing in the caption: "And Happy birthday today to you mummy. Would have been 68...It’s no age to go but let’s have a huge round of applause for the way you lived your life. I’m striving to be more like you daily. #birthaytwinsmumandflo #hippyheart." Tamzin had previously posted photos to mark Florence's birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo of her as a baby and writing: "Happy 10th birthday Flo... how did you get to double digits so fast? Love your talented, kind, funny bones so much. Mama."

Tamzin Outhwaite shared a collage of photos of her late mum to mark her birthday

With both her mum and daughter's birthdays falling on Father's Day, Tamzin made sure not to forget to celebrate her dad Colin. Since Anna's death, Colin has been living with Tamzin and her two daughters, and touchingly Tamzin made sure he felt very much appreciated. "Happy Father’s Day dad... everyday feels like Father’s day now you live with us...Thank you for the love...and the jetwashing and gardening and bike de rusting and for always being there for us...love you very much.... Tam, Flo and Marnie. Xxx," she wrote, accompanying her message with a photo of her dad smiling in the family home.

Tamzin revealed that her mum had passed away in an emotional social media post in May, where she revealed that her mum had suddenly died three weeks earlier. The former Hotel Babylon actress shared a throwback photograph of her two brothers, writing besides the photo: "These two beauties @jakeycakeyy@keswicko and I Lost our beautiful mum 3 weeks ago today, suddenly …THE best mum ever."

Tamzin's mum Anna died suddenly in April 2018

The actress – who is also mum to five-year-old daughter Marnie, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Ellis – is extremely close to her family. It was revealed last year that Tamzin and Holly Willoughby are related through marriage, as Holly's husband Dan Baldwin is Tamzin's cousin. The pair were pictured together celebrating Christmas in a photo on Holly's Instagram account, which confused some fans after Holly referred to Tamzin as her cousin. The This Morning host cleared up the confusion on the daytime show soon after, explaining: "Well, she's my husband Dan's cousin. It's family init!"