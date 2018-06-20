Lisa Armstrong's fans vow never to support Ant McPartlin again following 'appalling' treatment Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin announced their split in January 2018

Lisa Armstrong has expressed her hurt at her ex-husband, Ant McPartlin, moving on with her former assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett, on Twitter by liking a series of tweets from her supporters who berated Ant while praising Lisa for staying strong during the upsetting situation. The make-up artist hasn't tweeted about Ant's new relationship since Monday, but liked a tweet which read: "Been where you are now and it's a whirlwind of emotions. Nothing like being stabbed in the back by people close to you, won't last long now it's not a dirty secret, it never does. Onwards and upwards hun."

Lisa also liked a tweet from a fan who said she will "never be a fan of Ant again" and a third who wrote: "I'm appalled at the way Ant has treated you after 24 years together, hold your head high, karma will get them." Another supportive fan added: "Girlfriend, you may not feel it right now but you're looking better than ever. I love Ant & Dec, who doesn't, but I'm Team Lisa, as is most of the female population of this country, and probably a fair few of its men. Onwards, it's the only way."

Ant and his new partner, Anne-Marie, were spotted spending time together on Saturday, and The Sun reported that the personal assistant has been helping Ant with his recovery. Lisa tweeted two broken heart emojis in reaction to the news, and confirmed that she hadn't been told about the relationship beforehand. She thanked one fan for her support, writing: "To think she was MY friend!" Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas was among those to offer his support to Lisa, writing: "Grace through emojis. Love will find you again." Another follower wrote: "Sending you love and hugs, keep strong. The grass is never greener it's in the mud." A third added: "It will get better Lisa and hope you become happier than you have ever been."

