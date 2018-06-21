Gemma Atkinson says Gorka Marquez is the one, talks future plans for kids The pair spoke on Lorraine about their romance

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her blossoming romance with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Gorka Marquez, sweetly calling him "the one" during an interview with Lorraine Kelly. Speaking about their romance, which began after the pair met on the popular dancing reality show, the Emmerdale actress said: "I love the fact that Gorka is an amazing cook and I love eating, so it's a great combo. Outside of the gym there is a mutual understanding. Being best mates as well - it sounds cheesy. It's fun really." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

Loading the player...

The 33-year-old also opened up about starting a family with the Spanish star, explaining: "In ten years, when I hopefully have a couple of kids running around, I don't want to get out of breath running up the stairs after them. It's nice to have someone tell you, 'You are beautiful' regardless." Gemma has recently opened up about having children, telling Digital Spy that she still feels "too young". She said: "If the grace of God I can have a baby, I still feel too young yet. I'm 33 and there's still things I want to do and places we want to travel to. It's hard enough with two dogs so I don't know how people do it with babies as well."

GALLERY: Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Meet the professional dancers in the biggest line-up

Gemma opened up about their relationship

The pair appeared on Lorraine's body confidence series Work It Out, which encourages conversation on health and fitness, and also spoke about their exercise routines. "What I personally love about working out with Gorks is that he's good at motivating me," Gemma said. "We both work crazy hours and it's sometimes difficult for us to get a bit of time in together. We have a laugh and it's a nice bit of healthy competition when we are exercising." The star also opened up about her dad's death aged just 52, and how it has made her much more health conscious, saying: "My dad was 52, very healthy, he didn't smoke. He drank now and again and he passed away from heart disease."

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals the moment she fell for Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez