Wimbledon star Grigor Dimitrov is training 'talented' Romeo Beckham: 'He'll go far' Grigor is currently the men's world no. 6 tennis player!

It seems David Beckham's son Romeo is on his way to becoming a tennis star, according to sporting ace Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian tennis player, who is set to take on Wimbledon next month, has been entrusted to mentor Romeo whenever he visits the UK. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, ATP's world No 6 Grigor revealed he feels "honoured" to train the 15-year-old when he is in town. "Every time I'm in London, I try to [train] with him - it's something that I enjoy," he explained. "I've known him for some time right now. They [the Beckhams] are a great family. David and Victoria have also been very understanding, they ask me a lot of questions in regarding Romeo. It's just great to have such a nice relationship with them."

Grigor Dimitrov has been training with Romeo Beckham

Grigor's friendship with the Beckham family is no surprise. Last year, Romeo shared a series of videos on his Instagram page of their training sessions. Of his ambition, Grigor revealed: "When he asks me questions about tennis, I can answer them - that's the easiest thing that I can do for him." Romeo, an avid tennis fan, has often been pictured with his football star father at Wimbledon and Queen's. "If I can contribute any kind of tennis in his future, that would be great," added Grigor.

The tennis champion, who is set to take on Novak Djokovic in the Queen’s Club Championships on Thursday, went on to say: "I mean Romeo is such a big tennis fan, it's unbelievable and he's quite crafty to be honest and pretty talented. So if he keeps on going the same way, he will go far. He's very dedicated, I'm always going to support that kind of behaviour. If you want to pursue that, you have to pursue it to the end." Asked if they have seen each other since his return to London, he replied: "I haven't seen them yet, our schedules are pretty busy. I have been practicing pretty much every single day. Plus they are busy with stuff, it's all about the right timing. I'm sure in the coming weeks, we'll sort something out."

Romeo is an avid tennis fan and often shares social posts of his training

Fitness and diet regime of a tennis star is no joke, with Grigor admitting that he will exercise up to four to five hours a day to maintain his momentum. "I get up around 7am and I usually go to the gym for an hour and half," he explained. "When I'm back home in Monaco, I like to get in the gym for about two hours and get a really big sweat going on. In the afternoon I then play some tennis for another two hours. That's around four or four and a half hours of exercising every day - so I can afford to have all the ice-cream that I want."

Despite his intense fitness regime, Nicole Scherzinger's former boyfriend keeps a chef close by - and even his mother - to help with his diet. "I have a chef who is spending quite a bit of time with me to make sure my meals are ready when I'm back home," he added. "My mum is here as well, she's helping me out with things. It's important, especially when you have to move cities where are you are expected to stay four-to-five weeks at a time." When asked if he gets lonely without his family, Grigor makes sure they don't spend long amounts of time apart. "Every time we feel like we need to spend some time together, my mum will travel with me. My parents still live in Bulgaria, I do get the chance to see them any time that I want. That's a privilege that I'm very grateful for."

The tennis player has teamed up with Häagen-Dazs

However it seems playing at Wimbledon each year holds a special place in his heart. "The tournaments here are very different," he noted. "Grass is such a special surface for a lot of players and myself since I played on it all my life." Asked about the rivalry off court with fellow competitors, Grigor replied: "We are all pretty laid back. We share the same locker room so. Since we're pretty much playing against each other every single week, you don't want to fight with a guy who you are constantly meeting on a daily basis." He continued: "It would be very unhealthy. Also I'm not that kind of a person, who likes to argue. I believe in things very differently. I like to settle things face-to-face. If there's anything, it's very well said. But to be honest, I have had any massive fallouts when I have been on tour."

Meanwhile, the tennis star has teamed up with Häagen-Dazs to launch their new limited edition stick bar for Cookies & Cream. To mark the new partnership with Häagen-Dazs, the brand is introducing his all-time favourite flavour, Cookies & Cream, on a limited-edition stick, to take its Strawberries & Cream rival head-on for the duration of Wimbledon.