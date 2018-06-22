Kate Spade's 'heartbroken' father passes away weeks after her death The family released a statement confirming the sad news

Kate Spade's father, Frank Brosnahan, has sadly passed away aged 89, just over two weeks since the death of his daughter and the day before her funeral. The family released a statement confirming the news, which read: "We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr (Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing."

Frank was the former president of the Midwest Heavy Construction Association, was married and had six children. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, three brothers and a sister, five children and eight grandchildren. His late daughter, Kate, was found at her New York home on 5 June after taking her own llife. The 55-year-old was best known for co-founding Kate Spade handbags, a design that is loved by stars including Sarah Jessica Parker and Taylor Swift. She is survived by her husband, Andy and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances.

Kate's dad has sadly passed away

In a statement to People, Andy wrote: "Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already." He added: “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock."

