Could there be wedding bells? Kylie Minogue breaks silence on new romance The pop princess confirmed her new relationship status on her 50th birthday

A month after confirming her new romance with boyfriend Paul Solomons, pop singer Kylie Minogue has revealed her life is looking up at the moment. When asked about turning 50, the Australian star told The Sun's Dan Wootton: "Yes, I'm more content. Some things have started to make sense. I mean, you accept it or you don't. And I think the best way to accept it is with open arms." She added: "So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish."

Kylie, who has been linked to Paul, GQ magazine's creative director, was quizzed about the royal wedding, in which she revealed she wouldn't rule one out herself. "I love a wedding, of course. I thought it was stunning," she teased. "I mean, I had bunting up, I had the works. I really got into it, I loved it and thought it was beautiful. Everything was considered really well, with a great outcome. Also, I love a far more low-fi wedding. It's a lovely thing. If it's the right thing, it's a lovely thing."

The singer's most recent high-profile relationship was with actor Joshua Sasse, who she was engaged to. The couple split last year and the singer has gone from strength-to-strength ever since. In April, a source close to Kylie revealed to the Sun that she and Paul have grown close in recent weeks. "Kylie is in no rush to get into a serious relationship but she’s certainly enjoying the attention," the source said. "It's no secret she was left feeling very bruised and vulnerable after her break-up. She needed time by herself to get over it. Now she feels ready to move on."

Kylie Minogue confirmed her new relationship status on her 50th birthday

Earlier this year, Kylie spoke candidly about the end of her engagement to Joshua. "I never thought I would get married," she told Red Magazine. "Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I'd never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married." She added: "It's not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of 'the big marriage'. I never had it as a goal. I thought, 'Maybe I've got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.' Now I'm going to stick to my previous view. I don't think marriage is for me."

