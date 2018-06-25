Guess who just called Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Essex! Watch the hilarious moment unfold here...

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern caused quite the stir when she accidentally referred to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the wrong titles following the arrival of her new baby. The 37-year-old leader, who has just welcomed her first child, called the newlyweds, the Duke and Duchess of Essex, when asked about receiving congratulatory messages. Both Harry and Meghan were given the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen when they tied the knot at Windsor Castle on 19 May.

"It's certainly mind-blowing receiving messages from people like the Duke and Duchess of Essex and the Queen," she told reporters outside the hospital. "That's certainly not something you expect. But it's equally special to us were just those people who took time to send a little note, or a blanket or a set of booties." She added: "And once we're done with all of those, we'll make sure to pass them on to another family, another baby." Jacinda and her partner Clarke Gayford introduced their daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern-Gayford, to the media after her birth on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after the arrival of her little girl, the new mum took to Instagram to share the first picture as she thanked well-wishers for the messages. In the caption, she wrote: "Welcome to our village wee one. Feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby girl that arrived at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg (7.3lb) Thank you so much for your best wishes and your kindness. We're all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital."

