Lisa Armstrong appears to respond to reports of money demands in divorce Lisa Armstrong has taken to Twitter to discuss recent reports

Lisa Armstrong appears to have responded to the influx of news reports surrounding her split from Anthony McPartlin that suggest she is demanding £50million of the TV presenter's money. Taking to Twitter, the makeup artist simply tweeted: "Lies lies lies," and was greeted by a huge amount of support from her followers. One wrote: "I don't believe any of the press stories Lisa and I'm sure there aren't many people who do, walk tall and stay strong, you've done nothing wrong." Another added: "I don’t even know you but can tell that they're all lies that are being printed. Hold your head high and stay dignified."

Loading the player...

Lisa also liked a tweet from a follower which read: "Hmm me thinks there may be a bit of PR trying to make someone's wife look like she is difficult and that the marriage was over for years so they look good in the publics eyes again. What do you think @lisaAmakeup." The 41-year-old previously revealed her unhappiness at reports that Ant was in a relationship with their former assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett, and liked a series of tweets regarding the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here's new romance. One read: "Been where you are now and it's a whirlwind of emotions. Nothing like being stabbed in the back by people close to you, won't last long now it's not a dirty secret, it never does. Onwards and upwards hun."

Lisa tweeted about the reports

GALLERY: Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong: a look back at their love story

She added that Anne-Marie was previously her friend, tweeting: "OUR PA who I let into OUR home." She also revealed that she wasn't informed of the relationship before the news broke, and learned about it at the same time as everyone else. Speaking about the situation, a friend told the Sun: "She has been most loyal to Ant through what has not only been a difficult time for him, but for her also... So the news of his new girlfriend has left her distraught. She feels utterly wronged in all of this."

READ: Ant McPartlin moves into £4.5 million mansion - and it sounds incredible!