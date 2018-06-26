Zoe Ball shares emotional message as she celebrates two years of sobriety Well done Zoe!

Zoe Ball has taken to Instagram to share a powerful message with her fans after celebrating the two-year anniversary of her sobriety. Alongside an image that read, "I have been sober from alcohol for 2 years", Zoe wrote: "Special moment. 2 years no booze - through two of the toughest years of my life, I’m not sure I’d have survived intact had it had not been for my sobriety & #recovery. Sending out some big love & #gratitude to everyone at #Lifeworks #Woking & my dear friends in the fellowship, & some extra big love to my family & special magic loved ones who encouraged me to get help & have supported me through everything."

Zoe revealed to fans she has been sober for two years now

She added: "Thoughts and strength and love for any folk out there starting the path to recovery." Zoe decided to give up alcohol just before she split with her ex-husband Norman Cook in 2016, and has been candid about her struggle in the past. She previously admitted that she broke a six-year abstinence from alcohol in 2014.

On beginning drinking again, she told Essentials magazine: "To be honest, I can't handle the hangovers - I'm an all-or-nothing person. But I know that about myself, which is the key to stopping. Now I think 'moderation in everything'."

After she posted her two-year achievement, the It Takes Two presenter's fans were quick to send their support. One wrote: "Massive huge congrats. Recovery is a rollercoaster ride but so worth it. 9 years and still going for me. Keep on truckin’," while another said: "Well done, Zoe! Not an easy achievement - keep being strong! After all the the heartache you've had, you're honestly one of the most inspiring people I've ever met!"

Zoe tragically lost her boyfriend, Billy, in 2017

Since quitting alcohol this time around, Zoe tragically lost her boyfriend, Billy Yates, to suicide in May 2017. She reflected on his death during her Sport Relief challenge earlier this year - Zoe's Hardest Road Home - which she completed to raise awareness around mental health and depression.

"I lost my boyfriend last year, and I really wanted to do something and find some hope for people that are living with mental illness," she explained. "To help others find some help and see there are great projects out there. In 2016 over 6,000 people died by suicide. Help is really, really needed."