See Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's sweet tributes on wedding anniversary The couple share a teenage son Jack

Congratulations to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford who are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary! The couple have paid tribute to each other on social media, posting some very loved-up photos. Loose Women panellist Ruth chose a picture from their wedding day, revealing that she and Eamonn have been together for much longer than their anniversary – 22 years.

"Still so in love with this wonderful man after 22yrs together. Happy Anniversary my darling @EamonnHolmes," she wrote on Twitter. Eamonn, meanwhile, shared a photo of the couple kissing and captioned it: "Happy Anniversary my darling @RuthieeL. The fastest 22 years of my life. Where did all that time go?"

The couple have been together for 22 years

The couple, who share a teenage son Jack, married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in June 2010. At the time, Eamonn lovingly said: "Ruth was the missing jigsaw piece in my life. I was meant to be married. She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife." Ruth enthused: "Our relationship is very passionate. We're like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong."

Last year, the This Morning stars revealed the secret to their happy marriage. Eamonn said, "Just to keep talking and to keep laughing," while Ruth agreed, adding: "We do laugh a lot. People say, 'Oh Eamonn and Ruth always bicker,' and we do, but we also laugh a lot."

Eamonn was previously married to Gabrielle Holmes, with whom he shares three children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall. The Northern Irish presenter will have plenty of reason to celebrate in the near future; his eldest son is tying the knot. Late last year, Declan announced his engagement to fiancée Jenny Gouk, and later took his dad out to look at potential wedding venues. Declan recently went on his stag party ahead of the big day.