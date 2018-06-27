Gorka Marquez has this sweet picture of Gemma Atkinson as his phone screensaver Aw!

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are more loved-up than ever! The couple, who are living together in Manchester at the moment, regularly share their life together on their social media - and Gorka has now even shared with fans the photograph of Gemma he has as his phone screensaver. During his daily workout, the professional dancer shared a video his trainer had taken of him looking at his phone - showing a shot from one of Gemma's fitness photoshoots. "Who's that?" he's heard being asked, to which Gorka laughs and replies: "I don't know… some fit girl!" He tagged Gemma in the video, with a heart-eyes emoji.

Things seem to have got pretty serious between the Strictly Come Dancing couple, who recently appeared together in a segment on ITV's Lorraine. The former Emmerdale star sweetly called Gorka "the one" during the interview, adding: "I love the fact that Gorka is an amazing cook and I love eating, so it's a great combo. Outside of the gym there is a mutual understanding. Being best mates as well - it sounds cheesy. It's fun really." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."

Gemma even opened up about starting a family in the future with the Spanish dancer. "In ten years, when I hopefully have a couple of kids running around, I don't want to get out of breath running up the stairs after them. It's nice to have someone tell you, 'You are beautiful' regardless," she said.

Gorka and Gemma have been very loved-up ever since announcing their romance

The pair appeared on Lorraine's body confidence series Work It Out, which encourages a conversation on health and fitness. "What I personally love about working out with Gorks is that he's good at motivating me," Gemma said. "We both work crazy hours and it's sometimes difficult for us to get a bit of time in together. We have a laugh and it's a nice bit of healthy competition when we are exercising." The star also opened up about her dad's death aged just 52, and how it has made her much more health-conscious - saying: "My dad was 52, very healthy, he didn't smoke. He drank now and again and he passed away from heart disease."

