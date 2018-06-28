Hugh Grant reveals reason why he should have married years ago Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein share three children together

Hugh Grant has opened up about marrying his partner, Anna Eberstein, admitting that he should have tied the knot earlier. The father-of-five, who tied the knot in a civil ceremony in late May, chatted about his relationship on the US chat show Today, explaining: "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her." He explained that he also didn't like leaving her behind at immigration, where he would go through with the children. The Notting Hill star explained: "We've got three kids together, we live together, and I didn't like the moment at immigration. Immigration people would say, alright, all the Grants through here, and I'd go through with my children. And all the others through there. She'd go through with the nannies. It wasn't right."

Hugh and Anna tied the knot in May

The actor revealed that he and his wife believe marriage to be "nonsense", but then added: "But it just seemed like a nice cosy thing to do." Hugh's ex-girlfriend and good friend Elizabeth Hurley recently revealed that he and Anna had welcomed their third child together. Speaking about Hugh as a dad on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: "He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all. He's an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

Although the 57-year-old tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he opened up about fatherhood to People TV, saying: "It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

