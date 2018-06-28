The surprising way Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford celebrated their wedding anniversary The This Morning co-hosts have been married for eight years!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had a lovely start to the week celebrating eight years of marriage on Tuesday, and opted to mark the occasion in a surprisingly low-key way. The This Morning co-hosts opted to stay in to spend some quality time together rather than going out. Ruth was asked on Loose Women how they had celebrated, and told the panel that they had "stayed in" On social media, meanwhile, both Eamonn and Ruth paid tribute to each other accompanied by some loved-up photos from their wedding day. Eamonn shared a photo of the pair on the dance floor, accompanied with the caption: "Our Wedding anniversary today. We haven't stopped dancing since. Holmsey Ruth x." Ruth, meanwhile, gushed over her "darling" husband, writing: "Still so in love with this wonderful man after 22 yrs together....Happy Anniversary my darling."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been married for eight years

The TV couple - who are parents to teenage son Jack - married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! in 2010 following a 12 year relationship, and have been co-presenting together for 16 years. Ruth previously opened up about her admiration for her husband long before they met while talking to HELLO! "I always admired him as a broadcaster before I met him so I would like to work with him even if he wasn’t my husband because I think he is so brilliant," she revealed.

Ruth also confessed that at times it can be a bit "dangerous" working with Eamonn on This Morning, Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. "He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!," she said.