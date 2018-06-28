Paris Jackson posts heartfelt tribute to grandad Joe Jackson Joe Jackson was Michael Jackson's father. He passed away on Wednesday aged 89

Paris Jackson has posted a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who passed away on Wednesday. According to TMZ, the talent manager and father of the late Michael Jackson passed away on the morning of 27 June in Las Vegas after battling terminal cancer. He was 89. Paris, who was close to her grandfather, shared an album of photos on Instagram, including a snap of herself holding hands with him in hospital along with some throwback photos of Joe as a younger man.

Paris shared a photo of herself holding Joe's hand

She wrote: "RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. Spending those last few moments with you were everything. Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson. You are the first true Jackson."

She added that Joe was the strongest man she knew, and the sweet moments they had together as grandad and granddaughter, adding: "Being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you'll ever know... My heart is full knowing we left each other in that way." She concluded her beautiful tribute by simply writing: "Rest in peace and transition. I'll see you in my dreams very very soon." Fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "I'm sorry for your lost. We'll always be here for you, we love you so much," while another added: "So much love is going your way sweet girl."