Cheryl turns heads in neon gown as she attends Prince Charles' party A host of stars were out to celebrate the Prince's Trust

Never one to blend in with the crowd, Cheryl looked ultra-glamorous as she made a rare appearance on Wednesday night. The Fight For This Love singer attended a star-studded reception at St James's Palace, which was held to thank celebrity ambassadors of the Prince's Trust for their support. Prince Charles hosted the evening and was able to chat to the stars, who were dressed to the nines for the summer event.

Cheryl turned heads in a £595 slinky lime gown designed by one of her go-to luxury labels, Galvan. The mother-of-one paired her halter-neck dress with a pair of black strappy heels and a black clutch, and had her hair styled in loose waves. Cheryl took pride of place next to Prince Charles in a group photo taken on the night, standing alongside This Morning's Phillip Schofield.

Cheryl looked ultra-glamorous at the Prince's Trust reception

Penny Lancaster, Geri Horner, Fearne Cotton, Tess Daly, Laura Whitmore, Damian Lewis, Joanna Lumley and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher were among the famous faces. The McFly singer shared a sweet selfie with his pregnant wife Giovanna on Instagram and wrote: "Just had a lovely evening at @clarencehouse talking to HRH the Prince of Wales about the future of the @princestrust.

"I feel very honoured that @mrsgifletcher and I are able to be ambassadors for such a brilliant charity that truly turns young lives around." Giovanna, who is expecting their third child, reposted the photo and captioned it: "As date nights go, it wasn't a bad one! Xxx."

Spice Girl Geri also shared a lovely picture with her husband Christian Horner en route to the lavish reception. "On our way to a reception for the @princestrust which does amazing work to support young people's lives," Geri wrote, giving fans a better look at her baby blue tweed minidress. She later revealed on Instagram: "The @PrincesTrust is amazing & inspiring, I'm proud to be an ambassador. We heard a very, very brave young man's story, who shared the most harrowing experience he had as a child which had left him broken, then how the @princestrust had given him support and hope with his life. What an evening."

Geri Horner attended with her husband Christian

Fearne also shared a touching tribute, saying she feels "beyond lucky" to be an ambassador. "Over the years I have met the most amazing people who have been helped massively and I met some brilliant individuals tonight who are now in turn helping others. HRH Prince Charles has so many interesting plans to help even more people and I'm excited to be part of that," she wrote. The radio presenter followed it up with a selfie with her husband Jesse Wood, revealing that the rocker had had a "lovely surprise chat" with Prince Charles.