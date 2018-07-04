Scarlett Moffatt splits from Lee Wilkinson for second time this year The I'm a Celebrity winner reconciled with Lee two months ago

It's been two months since Scarlett Moffatt rekindled her romance with boyfriend Lee Wilkinson, but it seems the pair have called it quits again. The Saturday Night Takeaway star and the personal trainer have unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading many fans to believe they have split for good. Scarlett, 28, and Lee have also changed their profile pictures to solo shots.

According to the Mirror Online, an insider claimed that Lee "walked out" and there are "still a lot of trust issues between them". HELLO! Online has contacted Scarlett's rep.

Get to know Scarlett in 60 seconds:

Scarlett and Lee started dating at the end of last year but have split twice in that time. The popular TV star ended the relationship in April after hinting at Lee's infidelity. She took to Facebook to write: "It scares me how much you think you can know someone. Trust is everything, if someone doesn't think you're enough for them that's a reflection on them, not you. Unless you're Henry the eighth, one girl should be enough!" She later posted: "Just putting it out there, I actually have the best friends and family." Responding to one concerned follower, she added: "Thanks hun, just always seem to choose cheating pathological liars xx."

The couple pictured in Amsterdam in May

But the pair were back together in May, when they enjoyed a minibreak to Amsterdam over the second bank holiday. "Love last minute plans!! What a bank holiday weekend!" Scarlett revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple looking loved-up by a canal. Lee shared the same picture on his account, and sweetly captioned it: "Had an absolute laugh in Amsterdam, some very funny memories thanks to this one!"

A couple of weeks later in mid-June, she posted another throwback of the couple in an ice bar – the last reference she has made to her boyfriend on social media. "Throwback to dancing on the ferry, drinking Nutella shots, taking in the culture being tourists," she wrote.