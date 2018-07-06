Lisa Armstrong puts marital woes behind her as she reunites with Deuce bandmate Craig Young The MUA was a member of the 90s group Deuce

Lisa Armstrong, the estranged wife of Ant McPartlin, has jetted off to Los Angeles and she appears to be having the time of her life! The makeup artist, who confirmed the end of her 11-year marriage in January, was reunited with her former Deuce bandmate, Craig Young, and his husband Michael Di Girolamo. Craig, 41, took to his Instagram page to share a snap of the friends at the a Go-Gos gig, which was held at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Just days later, he posted another picture of the pair celebrating 4th of July.

Lisa Armstrong with her Deuce bandmate Craig Young in LA

Lisa and Craig were both members of the nineties pop band Deuce - they went onto release three top 20 singles. The reunion comes shortly after Lisa liked a tweet about embracing positivity and gratitude. "Just read something about replacing 'I'm sorry' with 'thank you'. So, instead of saying 'sorry I was late', say 'thank you for waiting for me'," the tweet read. "Replacing negativity with positivity and gratitude and breaks the 'I'm sorry' cycle. Powerful."

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong: a look back at their love story

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, Lisa's ex Ant has been keeping a low-profile in recent weeks. It comes shortly after it was revealed that the Britain's Got Talent host is in a relationship with the couple's former PA, Anne Marie Corbett. It's been a difficult year for Lisa, she has remained strong and dignified since the divorce announcement and has shown her support for Ant and his best friend Dec by liking and retweeting posts from their official Instagram account. She is one of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television and on top of her Strictly makeup duties, has also had a long-held position as head makeup artist at Britain’s Got Talent.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong reveals heartbreak following news of Ant McPartlin's new girlfriend