Eamonn Holmes hilariously teases fans with 'flirty' snap with Laura Whitmore and Lisa Snowdon

Eamonn Holmes attended Wimbledon on Monday, and couldn't resist making a cheeky joke with fellow guests Laura Whitmore and Lisa Snowdon! Taking to his Instagram with a selfie, he wrote: "One of the downsides to being me is being stalked by amazingly attractive women who just don't respect how shy I am. #todayatwimbledon. Yes I mean you @thewhitmore @lisa_snowdon." Both stars could be seen sat behind Eamonn in the stands, with Laura waving and Lisa smiling happily.

Eamonn's fans were quick to respond to his joke, with one writing, "Shy and Eamonn Holmes in the same sentence, no way!!! Ruth will be jealous," alongside a laughing emoji, while another joked: "Ha ha you love it really."

Ruth and Eamonn recently celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary, and opted to mark the occasion in a surprisingly low-key way. When asked how they celebrated on Loose Women, Ruth admitted that they'd simply enjoyed a night-in together. On social media, meanwhile, both Eamonn and Ruth paid tribute to each other accompanied by some loved-up photos from their wedding day.

Ruth and Eamonn recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary

Eamonn shared a photo of the pair on the dance floor, accompanied with the caption: "Our Wedding anniversary today. We haven't stopped dancing since. Holmsey Ruth x." Ruth, meanwhile, gushed over her "darling" husband, writing: "Still so in love with this wonderful man after 22 yrs together....Happy Anniversary my darling."

Ruth didn't attend Wimbledon with Eamonn, though she was most likely busy working. The TV couple - who are parents to teenage son Jack - married in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! in 2010 following a 12-year relationship, and have been co-presenting together for 16 years. Ruth previously opened up to HELLO! about her admiration for her husband long before they met. "I always admired him as a broadcaster before I met him so I would like to work with him even if he wasn’t my husband because I think he is so brilliant," she revealed.

