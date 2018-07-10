Coleen Rooney is summer ready as she posts adorable snap with all four children Coleen shares four sons with husband Wayne Rooney

The summer holidays have official begun in the Rooney household! On Monday, Coleen Rooney took to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture of herself, surrounded by her four sons; Kai, eight, Klay, five, Kit, two, and four-month-old Cass. The snap sees the young family soaking up the summer sun whilst bathing in a paddling pool. "It's the summer holidays," the doting mum wrote in the caption. The post comes shortly after Coleen and her husband Wayne Rooney whisked their children on a family trip to Disneyland Paris.

The couple took to their social media pages to post share pictures of their time together. "Lovely weekend," the doting mum-of-four said. One snap sees the parents posing in front of the iconic pink castle, with three of their sons. Although baby Cass, who was born in February, was not seen in any of the pictures, it is likely that he remained back at the hotel with a family member.

Last month, Wayne and Coleen celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. To mark the milestone, Coleen paid tribute to her footballer husband by posting different collages, giving fans a peek at some of their best memories together. "Today we are celebrating our 10th wedding anniversary!!! Time goes so quick... so many great times together to remember," Coleen said. The snaps showed the lovebirds on holiday, on their wedding day and all glammed up for date night, as well as some old gems from when Coleen and Wayne had just started dating.

Coleen, 32, previously opened up about how she makes time for her partner, telling The Mirror: "We'll have date nights, we go to the cinema, it will depend on what we've got on throughout the week. I've got a good support network around me, so we do get time to ourselves." She added: "Wayne's really good with the kids. He's good at getting them all to bed as well, he's really good with the bedtime routine."

