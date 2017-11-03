Dancing On Ice: Ninth celebrity confirmed for line-up! The star joins the likes of Brooke Vincent and Jake Quickenden

Dancing on Ice fans – your ninth celebrity has been revealed! Donna Air – TV star and girlfriend of Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton – has signed up for the 2018 series of the show, with the exciting news announced during a live TV interview on Loose Women. Donna confirmed that she has already met her professional skating partner and will now embark on training ahead of the new series, which returns to ITV in January. "It's absolutely terrifying!" the 38-year-old mother-of-one admitted.

"It's exciting though, it's looking like it's going to be a great series. It's really difficult. Apparently my posture is terrible so I've got to work on that. I need to build more core strength. My daughter's like, 'Oh no mum, you're going to be so embarrassing!'" Donna joins previously confirmed celebrities Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Monty Panesar and Alex Beresford.

Donna Air is the ninth celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice

Donna has been dating 30-year-old James since February 2013 when they were introduced at exclusive private members' club No 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair, London. They went public with their relationship two months later in April and introduced each other to their respective families including Donna's now-14-year-old daughter Freya, whose father is her former partner Damian Aspinall.

Donna has been dating James Middleton since 2013

In November last year, James gave a very rare insight into his romance with Donna, and hinted that marriage and babies could be on the cards. He said: "I love Donna very much. Marriage is absolutely not something I'm scared of, but it isn't necessarily the be-all and end-all. She makes me very happy. I think I make her very happy. I want children. I've said that before. I will have children, but you'll have to wait."