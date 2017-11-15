I'm A Celebrity's jungle shower under threat - find out why You might have to say goodbye to those bikini-clad jungle showers!

It's one of the most popular shows of the year, famous for its Bush Tucker Trials, shudder-inducing critters, and of course, the iconic jungle shower! But it seems the latter on this year's I'm A Celebrity is in jeopardy as the camp has been invaded by leeches. It has also been reported that there are serious flood warnings in the area which can cause disruption to filming. A source told The Sun: "We are preparing for all eventualities. Provisions are in place for soggy conditions and campmates are equipped with waterproofs to wear should it rain heavily."

Speaking about the weather, the insider added: "There is also more chance of the women donning their bikinis for the waterfall shower scenes when it's warm, so they're hoping it will brighten up as soon as possible." The first episode of the 17th series will air on Sunday 19 November. ITV recently confirmed the 2017 stars; Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo, Amir Khan, Rebekah Vardy, Saturdays singer Vanessa White, Jamie Lomas, footballer Dennis Wise, Corrie's Jennie McAlpine, Jack Maynard, Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

I'm A Celebrity will once again be hosted by Ant and Dec this year, while spin-off show Extra Camp will be fronted by last year's 'Queen of the Jungle' Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash and Joel Dommett. On Monday, Ant revealed he was delighted to be back following his stint in rehab this summer. The 41-year-old told The Sun: "I'm excited to be back, I can't wait. It's going to be a good show. I'm feeling great. The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up." Ant's partner-in-crime added: "I'm looking forward to spending more time with him. It's brilliant to be back together, it's perfect. Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited."