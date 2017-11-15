See how you can vote on I'm a Celebrity before it even begins! Choose who you would like to see enter the jungle together on I'm a Celeb!

This year I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will give viewers the power to choose which pairs of contestants will enter the jungle together! Using the show's app, the ten stars will be paired up by popular vote before their arrival into camp, and the celebs opened up about who they would like to be paired with. Jennie McAlpine said: "As long as I'm not spending time with someone who's really angry all of the time," while Amir Khan added: "I don't like being bored! I am no good at being bored!"

Who would you like to see enter the jungle together?

Other contestants include Rebekah Vardy, Boris Johnson's dad, Stanley Johnson, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, Shappi Khorsandi, Vanessa White, Jack Maynard and Dannis Wise. The I'm a Celebrity website reads: "Can you top last year's legendary duo that was Scarlett and Larry?", referencing the moment when 2016 contestants Larry Lamb and Scarlett Moffatt were paired together to enter the jungle, and ended up hilariously trying to manoeuvre sinking canoes together.

Which Celebs should buddy up for their journey into Camp? YOU can decide on our app! Get the details here: https://t.co/G3opSQeU2D #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/vRLZnkzBRU — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, another jungle tradition looks set to change this year. It was recently revealed that contestants might not be able to use the famous jungle showers because the camp has been overrun with leeches because of the damp weather. A source told The Sun: "There is also more chance of the women donning their bikinis for the waterfall shower scenes when it's warm, so they're hoping it will brighten up as soon as possible." Ant and Dec will return to host the show, and Ant revealed he was happy to be back following his stay in rehab. He told The Sun: "I'm excited to be back, I can't wait. It's going to be a good show. I'm feeling great. The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up."