I'm a Celebrity stars praised for frank discussion on mental health Rebekah Vardy and Iain Lee discussed suffering from suicidal thoughts

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants Rebekah Vardy and Iain Lee have been praised by viewers following their frank discussion on the importance of mental health. During a candid conversation in the jungle, the pair spoke to each other about their experiences of suffering from suicidal thoughts. Referring to his radio show, Iain said: "We have phone-ins and we try and extract stories from the people that call in, we talk a lot about mental health and depression… I've had suicidal thoughts in the past. It is the biggest killer of men, suicide, between 30-45."

Iain and Rebecca talked about their struggle with mental health

Rebekah added: "You draw from experience, don't you. I tried it when I was younger, when I was 14," to which Iain replied: "Wow, that's incredible, I'm sorry to hear that. It breaks my heart to think that as a 14-year-old you would consider doing something like that, but it is really common. Did you get help?" Becky responded by commenting how much attitudes towards mental health have changed, explaining: "Because when I was that age it was something that was pushed under the carpet and it had such a bad effect on me and I made such horrific decisions in life, and I got to a point after I had my second child where it just hit me, and it does because you can’t run from it forever and that is what I was doing. I had really bad post-natal depression with my second. It's like Pandora's Box opens and when it opens you have to deal with it."

Viewers praised the pair

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the conversation, with one writing: "Iain Lee - respect for talking about anxiety and chronic shyness. Honesty is way more admirable than saying men shouldn't cry," while another added: "@iainlee and @RebekahVardy talking openly about suicidal thoughts and depression is… huge by the way, you both have my love, gratitude and eternal respect."