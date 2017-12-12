Jennie McAlpine's Coronation Street exit revealed as Fiz faces family tragedy The talented soap actress was written out of the ITV soap to appear on I'm A Celebrity...

Jennie McAlpine took time out of Coronation Street to take part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - and her alter-ego Fiz Stape's exit storyline has now been revealed. In upcoming scenes, Fiz is set to face a family tragedy after hearing that her mum Cilla has been rushed to hospital after a nasty fall. Fiz will then decide to spend Christmas with her mum to be by her side as she recovers. Fiz doesn’t leave the Cobbles without a fuss though. The doting mum will receive a festive send-off from her young family, with Tyrone surprising her with an early Christmas dinner and daughters Hope and Ruby putting on a nativity scene, complete with shepherd costumes and a rendition of Little Donkey.

Fiz Stape will leave her young family over the festive period as she looks after mum Cilla

In real life, Jennie was residing in Australia - rather than Wolverhampton, where Fiz's mum is currently living. The 33-year-old was the eighth celebrity to leave the jungle, making it to the final four of the competition. In her exit interview, she told hosts Ant and Dec that she couldn’t wait to be reunited with her young son Albert – who turned three during her time in camp. The doting mum said: "I have been away from Albert for four nights in his whole life. Three weeks apart is just..I can't wait to see him." Soon after arriving in the jungle, Jennie got emotional while discussing Albert with her fellow campmates, and admitted that she was really missing him. The mother-of-one was later heard crying in the camp toilet.

Tyronne will surprise Fiz with an early family Christmas

The talented actress decided to take part in the popular ITV show following the death of her dad, Tom McAlpine, who passed away earlier in the year. Jennie opened up about her father during her time on the show, telling her friends: "I lost my dad earlier this year. We were like bestest friends, so he would've told me to do it. Before I came he told me to things that I'm not brave enough to do. He would always push me to do things and tell me and my brother."