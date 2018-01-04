Loading the player...

Everything you need to know about the Golden Globes by numbers Find out which stars received the most nominations and more!

The Golden Globes are taking place in the US on Sunday night, celebrating the most outstanding work in film and TV in the past year. From the most nominated films and the number of presenters, to the weight of the much-coveted statuettes, here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globes by numbers...

75

This is the 75th annual Golden Globes. The first ceremony aired way back in January 1944, with Hollywood stars including Paul Lukas and Jennifer Jones taking home the first ever awards, while The Song of Bernadette won the first Best Picture award.

One

This will be the first time that Seth Meyers has hosted the Golden Globes. He recently opened up to People about addressing the recent sexual harassment revelations in Hollywood, explaining: "With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about. Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that's happening in Washington."

Seth will host the show for the first time

25

There will be 25 presenters on the night to announce the awards, including Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Isabelle Huppert and Shirley MacLaine, as well as Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, Emma Watson, Christina Hendricks, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramirez, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander and Kerry Washington.

Seven

The Shape of Water smashed the competition and has been nominated for an impressive seven Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director and Best Screenplay. Other films that received multiple nominations include The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with six nominations apiece.

The Shape of Water received the most nominations

12

HBO has received an incredible 12 nominations for their selection of TV shows, with programmes including Big Little Lies, The Young Pope and Game of Thrones among those to receive a nod. Netflix also received 12 nominations, with nine in the TV category for Master of None, Stranger Things and The Crown, while the US network FX received eight.

Six

Big Little Lies led the TV category with six nominations, including Best Miniseries or TV film, Best Actress in a Miniseries for Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, and Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries for Alexander Skarsgård. The show, which followed a group of women whose children attend the same school, was a huge hit with audiences and critics alike.

Both Nicole and Alexander have been nominated for Big Little Lies

30

At least 30 women are expected to wear black at the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment against women. According to Us Weekly, only a small amount of women originally planned to make the protest, but the idea spread. Stars including Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone are expected to dress in black on the night.

Three

Three individuals received two nominations apiece for their work. Mary J. Blige received a Best Song nomination for the Mudbound song Mighty River, as well as Best Supporting Actress for her role in the same film. Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro and Martin McDonagh are both nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay for their work on The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri respectively.

Martin has been nominated for two awards

5.5

A Golden Globe award weighs 5.5 pounds and is 10.75 inches tall. The design of a globe circled by a film strip was decided in 1945, and the award was slightly redesigned by Society Awards in 2008, giving it a marble base and altering the top to make it more durable.