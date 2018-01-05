Eric Cowell makes adorable TV appearance on Good Morning Britain Simon Cowell's three-year-old boy had a special message for viewers who had helped save dogs in South Korea

Eric Cowell is the sweetest! The three-year-old boy delighted viewers on Good Morning Britain on Friday as he made a short appearance via a video message alongside his famous dad Simon Cowell, to thank people for "saving the doggies". Simon – who has been supporting the Humane Society International campaign to stop the meat trade in South Korea, fronted by GMB's correspondent Pip Tomson – sent a heartfelt thanks to viewers for their support, while on-board his yacht. In the short clip, Simon said: "Happy New Year everyone. I've just found out how many dogs you saved through the campaign you launched. I want to say a big thank you to you, and to the public for supporting the campaign." Eric added: "Happy New Year, and thank you for saving those doggies."

Simon Cowell and his son Eric thanked GMB viewers for saving dogs in South Korea

The video delighted GMB presenter Kate Garraway, who said: "I don’t think we've heard little Eric talk before." Pip – who was absent from the studio – shared the video clip on her Twitter account, thanking Eric and Simon for their message. She wrote: "Thank you SO much to Simon Cowell & little Eric for sending me this video message to pass onto Good Morning Britain viewers who helped save 170 dogs from the dinner plate in S.Korea. 13 are now here in the UK ready to start a new life."

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "Thank you sweet Eric for caring for them," while another said: "And little Eric will grow up loving animals what a great man his dad is." A third said: "Aww how lovely is Eric?" Last year, Pip joined a rescue mission with Humane Society International, with the goal being to save over 170 dogs in a South Korean farm, and ultimately ban the dog meat trade altogether.

Eric previously appeared on TV with Simon in a short opening scene of the X Factor in November. The youngster replaced voiceover artist Peter Dickson at the beginning of the show by making the opening introduction himself. "It's time to face the music," he said into a microphone as he sat on his dad's lap.

Simon welcomed Eric with partner Lauren on Valentine's Day in 2014. He previously opened up about the joys of fatherhood, telling The Mirror: "You get through that first year and suddenly you realise you can talk with them and they've taken on your mannerisms and everything else. It is amazing."