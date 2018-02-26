Find out which Holby City star is joining EastEnders! Get all the details here It seems trouble will be brewing in the Taylor household next month

EastEnders has confirmed a new casting! Holby City actor Roger Griffiths is set to arrive on Albert Square next month, taking on the role of Keegan Taylor's father, Mitch Baker. Fans of the BBC One soap will first meet Mitch on 12 March when he turns up at The Arches. In his first episode it’s revealed that he is in fact Keegan's (Zack Morris) dad and Karen’s (Lorraine Stanley) ex-boyfriend, who clearly has a chequered history with the Taylors. Although he won't be staying in the Square for long, it will be sure raise viewers' suspicions about the real motive for his appearance.

Sharing his delight over his new role, Roger said in a statement: "The Taylors are an established tight-knit family on the square, so coming in as Mitch - the wild card - meant I had to hit the ground running. I had a brilliant time and the actors who make up the Taylor family made me feel at home instantly. It was love at first sight." Roger is famous for playing Harvey Tyson on Holby City back in 2007, and has also had roles in Casualty, Doctors, The Bill and Doctor Who.

However, EastEnders fans may also recognise Roger; he previously appeared on the soap as DI Riddick back in 2004. During a one-year stint, the character played a pivotal role in the murder investigation of Paul Trueman, played by Gary Beadle. Elsewhere, the soap welcomed a new character, called Hayley, last week. The mysterious newcomer, played by Kate Jarvis, is set to stir trouble between Martin and Stacey Fowler. EastEnders continues on Monday night at 8pm on BBC One.

