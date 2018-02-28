EastEnders spoiler - secret Slater family member revealed Is trouble brewing for Martin Fowler?

EastEnders has finally revealed the secret behind mysterious newcomer Hayley, who has been doing everything in her power to get newly-single Martin Fowler's attention. On Tuesday night's episode, the new character, who is played by Katie Jarvis, confirmed that she is related to Stacey (Lacey Turner). Speaking about her role, Katie said: "I am really excited to join a team of such lovely, talented people and become part of such an iconic show." She added: "I've always loved the Slater family so being the newest member, I couldn't have asked for anything more. It's going to be so much fun and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for Hayley."

EastEnders has welcomed newcomer Hayley to the Square

It seems Hayley was brought in to stir up trouble between Martin and Stacey. Tuesday's episode saw Martin take young Arthur and Hope for the day where he met up with Hayley in the local park. However, influenced by Hayley, doting dad Martin ended up keeping the kids for a longer amount of time than had been agreed with Stacey. Unimpressed, Stacey contacted the police to get her children back. It was soon apparent that Hayley had deliberately schemed against Martin to land him in trouble. She was later seen warning Stacey: "We're Slaters, ain't we? Fight dirty when we have to. Ain't no shame in that. See you, cuz."

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Holby City actor Roger Griffiths is set to arrive on Albert Square next month, taking on the role of Keegan Taylor's father, Mitch Baker. Fans of the BBC One soap will first meet Mitch on 12 March when he turns up at The Arches. Sharing his delight over his new role, Roger said in a statement: "The Taylors are an established tight-knit family on the square, so coming in as Mitch - the wild card - meant I had to hit the ground running. I had a brilliant time and the actors who make up the Taylor family made me feel at home instantly. It was love at first sight."

