The Woman in White viewers point out mistake – but did you notice? Did you spot the mistake in the Woman in White?

Fans of The Woman in White spotted a major error in the show on Sunday night – but did you see it? The miniseries, which will air its third episode on Monday, saw Walter Hartright manage to travel to Cumberland (Cumbria) from London overnight, which would have been difficult back in 1859 given that the mode of transport was horse and carriage, and the distance between the cities is 239 miles! Joking about the error on Twitter, one viewer wrote: "He got up from London quickly. Can't possibly have gone on a Virgin train," while a second tweeted of another character: "One moment she is escaping from an asylum in London, then we see her wandering about in Cumberland. Must have caught the same train."

Fans have been gripped by the mystery period drama

Viewers have praised the show, which is an adaptation of the novel by Wilkie Collins and follows a teacher who encounters a woman dressed in white and two of his pupils, Laura and Marian. The novel was considered to be one of the first ever mystery novels to be written, and the adaptation has had fans on the edge of their seat. One person tweeted: "I'm in the house all on my own tonight... Shall I risk watching #TheWomanInWhite? I've already double locked all the doors & tucked my feet into the duvet so they'll be safe from monsters so I should be ok... right?" Another person added: "#TheWomaninWhite absolutely loving it and the cast are fantastic."

READ: Prince Louis' surprising connection to Emma Thompson's husband Greg Wise

Viewers also praised the costume design

Fans of the show have also been praising the costume design, with one writing: "I know it's Literature and all, but mostly I'm in this for Marian's waistcoats. Especially the red one," while another added: "I cannot adequately express just how much I love Marion Halcombe's dress coat."

READ: Darren Criss defends show from criticism from Versace family