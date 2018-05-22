Strictly's Gorka Marquez and AJ Pritchard admit they STILL don't know if they'll return for next series Rumours are circulating about the show's stars…

This year's cast of Strictly Come Dancing is still a topic up for much debate - and two of the show's favourites, AJ Pritchard and Gorka Marquez, have finally spoken out about their own futures in the BBC dance competition. In an interview with TV Times, the pair admitted that they still hadn't signed new contracts for the next series. "We don’t know if we’ll be back yet, but if I get another series I’d love to add my new tap-dancing skills in there somewhere!" 23-year-old AJ told the publication.

AJ with his 2017 partner, Mollie King

Meanwhile Gorka, who is dating 2017 Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson, opened up about how much the show means to him. "You have ideas throughout the year, and from the moment I sign up I start to plan everything," he said. "My first year was incredible, like a dream come true. But last year I knew my way around and was more established and confident, plus I had an amazing partner and made it to the final… Hopefully if I’m back I will go one better!"

MORE: Brendan Cole and wife Zoe enjoy day out at Chelsea Flower Show

Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke in the 2017 series

Fans of the show continue to speculate about which professionals will return this year, following Brendan Cole's shock exit from the show. Strictly veteran Anton Du Beke even recently revealed that he was unsure on his own future on the show, telling The Express: "I can’t give you a lot of information on Strictly, I don’t know anything." But when asked whether he had renewed his contract yet, he replied: "No… That’s getting closer, there will be an official announcement from the Strictly press office hopefully soon but still…"

Loading the player...

The BBC's beloved show's cast have been vocal about their shock around Brendan's axing, with many speaking out in support of the star. "It was one of the saddest things I've watched on telly," Anton said. "I was heartbroken for him, for me a little bit as well. I'm going to miss him enormously. I can't begin to tell you." He added: "There's something about being with Brendan on the show and having been there since the beginning – there's only a few of us left."

MORE: Jake Quickenden refuses to do Strictly Come Dancing: the unusual reason why